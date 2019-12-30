Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeks written reply from ASA on Tuesday

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought written reply from ASA by Tuesday in case against the teachers' protest in Comsat University

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday sought written reply from ASA by Tuesday in case against the teachers' protest in Comsat University.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the three students of Comsat University challenging the protest of Academic Staff Association (ASA).

The petitioner stated that the protest could affect the examination process which was scheduled to begin Tuesday. The ministry had already declared ASA as illegal, they said.

Counsel for ASA Syed Murtaza Ali assured the bench that the protest of teachers wouldn't affect the students' exams.

The teachers had played their positive role in the examination process, he pleaded.

He contended that the teachers had prepared papers and submitted it to the controller examination of the university.

He further argued that it was the responsibility of controller to hold examinationof the students and his clients had no role in it.

The bench also sought written reply from ASA till Tuesday besides summoning secretary MoST.