The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till December 11, on bail petitions of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought reply from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) till December 11, on bail petitions of former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in fake accounts references.

The bench also directed to form a medical board to examine the health condition of former president and sought its report on next hearing.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq conducted hearing on separate bail petitions of Zardari and Talpur in corruption reference including Park Lane Company.

During hearing, the Chief Justice asked Zardari's counsel Farouk H. Naek that whether any medical board had been constituted previously or they had any fresh medical report. At this, the lawyer pleaded that his client had been suffered from multiple diseases including related to the heart. He said that Punjab government had previously formed a medical board to examine the health of Asif Zardari.

The Chief Justice remarked that then the court would direct the head of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to form a medical board.

Farouk H. Naek also requested the bench to make the personal doctor of Asif Zardari as part of this medical report which was allowed by the court.

Later, the court adjourned hearing on the cases till next date.

Yesterday, Mr Zardari filed two bail applications on medical grounds in two references whereas Talpur sought bail from the same court in one corruption reference.

Mr Zardari has maintained that he was suffering from a heart ailment and has had three stents placed in his body. He said that he also suffers from diabetes which means that he has to constantly monitor his blood sugar levels.

However, Talpur stated that NAB had proved nothing against her since she had been arrested by the Bureau and prayed the court to grant her post-arrest bail.