Islamabad High Court (IHC) Serves Notices In Plea Against Azam Nazir Tarar

Sumaira FH Published February 09, 2023 | 08:13 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition against Senator Azam Nazir Tarar for holding posts of a federal minister and member PBC simultaneously

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by citizen Pervaiz Anayat.

The petitioner said that the respondents were yet to submit the comments as he had written several letters in this regard.

Meanwhile, Additional Attorney General Munawar Dogal said the new attorney general of Pakistan had taken charge of his office and soon answer would be submitted in this case.

The court adjourned the hearing till March 14.

