Islamabad High Court (IHC) Serves Notices To Respondents In Case Pertaining To Student's Death

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:20 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) serves notices to respondents in case pertaining to student's death

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents on a petition seeking an inquiry on alleged sudden death of student at PAF College Lower Topa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday served notices to respondents on a petition seeking an inquiry on alleged sudden death of student at PAF College Lower Topa.

The petitioner Ahmed Khan stated in his plea that he had given application to all relevant forums to seek an inquiry pertaining to the sudden death of his son Ahtsham Akber but nothing availed.

The petitioner's lawyer Inamur Rahim prayed the court to issue directives for constitution of board of inquiry to know the reason of death of the student. If an inquiry had already been conducted then its copy should be shared with the victim family, he said.

The court served notices to respondents and sought reply within two weeks. Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case.

