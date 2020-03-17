The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued a stay order against the extension in service of Chief Metropolitan Officer of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Hamayun Akhter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued a stay order against the extension in service of Chief Metropolitan Officer of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Hamayun Akhter.

The bench served notices to Interior Ministry and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seek reply against the petition moved by MCI Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz.

The petitioner's counsel Qazi Aadil Advocate adopted the stance that the services of member engineering could not be extended in accordance of law.

He stated that the CDA had recommended the ministry to extend the services of Akhter.

The petitioner prayed the court to stay the implementation on the recommendation which was accepted by the bench.

The court sought reply from respondents till next date of hearing.