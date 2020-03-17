UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Stays Extension In Services Of MCI's Officers

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:40 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) stays extension in services of MCI's officers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued a stay order against the extension in service of Chief Metropolitan Officer of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Hamayun Akhter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued a stay order against the extension in service of Chief Metropolitan Officer of Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Hamayun Akhter.

The bench served notices to Interior Ministry and Capital Development Authority (CDA) to seek reply against the petition moved by MCI Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz.

The petitioner's counsel Qazi Aadil Advocate adopted the stance that the services of member engineering could not be extended in accordance of law.

He stated that the CDA had recommended the ministry to extend the services of Akhter.

The petitioner prayed the court to stay the implementation on the recommendation which was accepted by the bench.

The court sought reply from respondents till next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Interior Ministry Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

PML-N leaders say PTI govt has no capacity to deal ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese Scientists Begin Recruiting Volunteers for ..

4 minutes ago

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) confiscates ..

4 minutes ago

86pc work on HVDC Matiari-Lahore Transmission Line ..

4 minutes ago

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) task forc ..

4 minutes ago

Zimbabwe's vice president Constantino Chiwenga in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.