UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Stops MD, Chairman PTV From Performing Duties

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 04:47 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) stops MD, Chairman PTV from performing duties

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday stopped Managing Director Aamer Manzor and Chairman PTV Arshad Khan Pakistan Television (PTV) from performing their duties while seeking para wise comments from respondents on petition challenging their appointments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday stopped Managing Director Aamer Manzor and Chairman ptv Arshad Khan Pakistan Television (PTV) from performing their duties while seeking para wise comments from respondents on petition challenging their appointments.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani of IHC conducted the hearing filed by a citizen Muhammad Shafi through his counsel Umair Baloch, challenging the appointments of four members of PTV's board of Directors, its chairman and MD.

At the outset of hearing, the Federation's representative requested the bench to grant more time to submit para-wise comments against the plea which was accepted by the court.

The court, however, stopped MD and Chairman PTV from using their powers against their posts till next hearing on March 16.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded before the bench that all legal procedure was not adopted in the appointments of MD Aamer Manzor and Chairman PTV Arshad Khan. The appointments of private members including Rashid Ali Khan, Zubail A. Khaliq, Farmanullah Jan and Ali Bokhari were also against the law, he claimed, adding that the decision were not taken in accordancewith the court's orders.

The court sought reply from respondents, and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Rashid March Islamabad High Court All From PTV Court

Recent Stories

Old man killed, two injured in roof collapse

4 minutes ago

DC Bajaur inaugurates anti polio campaign

4 minutes ago

Gwadar offers huge investment opportunities for re ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Favors OPEC+ Deal Extension, No Final Decis ..

2 minutes ago

UN Development Organization Commends Russia for Be ..

2 minutes ago

Ijaz Alam Augustine condoles death of legend Amanu ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.