Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons Azam Swati
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 09:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned PTI’s leader Azam Khan Swati on Friday in a petition seeking case details and provision of protective bail.
Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case filed by PTI’s leader Swati through his lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate.
The court ordered to produce the petitioner before it tomorrow morning.
