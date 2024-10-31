Open Menu

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons Azam Swati

Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 09:49 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons Azam Swati

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned PTI’s leader Azam Khan Swati on Friday in a petition seeking case details and provision of protective bail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned PTI’s leader Azam Khan Swati on Friday in a petition seeking case details and provision of protective bail.

Justice Saman Raffat Imtiaz heard the case filed by PTI’s leader Swati through his lawyer Ali Bokhari Advocate.

The court ordered to produce the petitioner before it tomorrow morning.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Islamabad High Court Court Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary ..

'Sister States: Pakistan and New York' documentary screened in New York

9 seconds ago
 ATC convicts accused in hate material case

ATC convicts accused in hate material case

10 seconds ago
 Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding ..

Mukhtar Bharat praises Punjab govt for outstanding health initiatives

12 seconds ago
 KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

KP Food Authority conducts operations in DIKhan

13 seconds ago
 IHC disposes off Gandapur's petition for meeting w ..

IHC disposes off Gandapur's petition for meeting with PTI chief

15 seconds ago
 Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, exp ..

Govt taking steps to improve agri, industrial, export sector: Rana Tanveer

55 minutes ago
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi con ..

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi concerned about backwardness of K ..

55 minutes ago
 18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon hold ..

18 drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

55 minutes ago
 EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilienc ..

EU, Germany join forces to boost climate resilience in Sindh

1 hour ago
 KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjac ..

KMC initiates repair of Malir River Bridge, adjacent road

1 hour ago
 Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin K ..

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Ali Amin Khan Gandapur inaugurates solar ..

1 hour ago
 FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Ri ..

FAO celebrates World Food Day, advocates for “Right to Foods for a Better Life ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan