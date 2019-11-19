UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons Deputy IG Police In Case Seeking Recovery Of Missing Multan Lawyer

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 04:05 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons deputy IG police in case seeking recovery of missing Multan lawyer

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned deputy inspector general police in person on next hearing in case seeking recovery of missing Multan lawyer

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th November, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has summoned deputy inspector general police in person on next hearing in case seeking recovery of missing Multan lawyer .IHC Chief Justice, Justice Athar Minallah took up the case for hearing on Tuesday.During the course of hearing, CJ remarked, "It is state's responsibility to make sure protection of citizen's.

Tell a procedure to this court that what we can do further?CJ observed, ISI, MI and other agencies are trying to search the Counsel as Intelligence Agencies do not have magic stick and at least they are trying".Petitioner took the plea that relevant departments should tell any progress report to us.Deputy Attorney General said that general FIR has been registered and report of defence ministry has also been submitted.He prayed court to give more time.Court has adjourned the hearing of case till December 9.

