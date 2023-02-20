UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons DG Election Commission Of Pakistan (ECP) In Shandana Gulzar Case

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2023 | 08:55 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DG Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Shandana Gulzar case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the director general (Law) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case against the de-notifying of PTI's lawmaker Shandana Gulzar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned the director general (Law) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case against the de-notifying of PTI's lawmaker Shandana Gulzar.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by PTI's leader challenging the ECP's notification which de-notified her from the NA seat.

At the outset of the hearing, the ECP's lawyer informed the court that the DG couldn't appear before the bench this day due to an important meeting in the office. Justice Miangul Hassan remarked that some disqualifications had even far-reaching effects.

Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Gohar said that the decision taken by the ECP was not in its mandate. At this, the court remarked how it's so as it was the responsibility of the ECP to conduct the scrutiny of the nomination papers of the candidates.

The court instructed the petitioner's lawyer to present the references of law and courts' verdicts related to his case. The court summoned DG (law) ECP on the next hearing and adjourned the case till February 22.

