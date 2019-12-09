Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons DIG safe city in missing person case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned deputy inspector general (DIG) Safe City Project and directed him to appear in person on next hearing in a petition regarding missing of citizen from an area of police station Lohe Bher

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned deputy inspector general (DIG) Safe City Project and directed him to appear in person on next hearing in a petition regarding missing of citizen from an area of police station Lohe Bher.

The court also summoned a joint officer of Ministry of Interior along with the detailed report regarding the case.

The bench remarked that the Safe City Project had been executed with the cost of more than Rs 7.5 billions but it had no benefit. Justice Kiyani said even the vehicles' number plate did not appear on cameras.

The police representative answered that the vehicle used in the crime had no number plate to this Justice Kiyani said that then what the police were doing, why the police pickets had been established.

He remarked that people were used to be lift by the people some time in police uniforms and vehicles as well. The court ordered the assistant attorney general and station house officer (SHO) Lohe Bher to inform the secretary Ministry of Defence regarding the missing person's case.

The court sought reply from Ministry of Interior and other respondents till January 10, and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that a citizen Prof. Sharif had moved a petition to IHC seeking recover of his son Suleman Farooq, who gone missing from in area of Lohe Bher police station.