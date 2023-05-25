Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons IGP in person in contempt case

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad in a personal capacity and directed to submit written comments in a contempt case with regard to again arrest of former PTI's leader Shireen Mazari

The court remarked that apparently, it seemed that IGP had preferred the orders of Deputy Commissioner ICT over IHC's decision.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the contempt case against IGP Islamabad and others.

At the outset of the hearing, Justice Aurangzeb remarked that the court should have been told on the very first day why the state machinery had been made active.

The court should have been told that the arrest of Mazari had no connection with MPO so that it may hear any other case, he said.

The court expressed annoyance over the absence of IGP Islamabad before the court and said he should have appeared in person before the court. The Additional Attorney General informed the bench that IGP would arrive here shortly as he was currently in the court of chief justice.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till May 31, with the above instructions.