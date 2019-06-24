UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons Officials Of Three Ministries In Drugs Supply Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:29 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons officials of three ministries in drugs supply case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned joint secretaries of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and directed them to appear in person on next hearing to answer in a petition regarding drug supply in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned joint secretaries of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Ministry of education and directed them to appear in person on next hearing to answer in a petition regarding drug supply in educational institutions.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that drugs addiction was a curse in the society. It was unfortunate that it could not be identified yet that where the ice heroine was being prepared.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of law enforcement agencies and observed that the accused were used be arrested on recovery of drugs but unfortunately it could not be find that where it was being prepared.

Petitioner's counsel, Kashif Malik Advocate pleaded that the drug report of United Nation had declared alarming situation in Federal capital Islamabad. He claimed that three police officials were also involved in such business.

He prayed the court to issue directives to the authorities concerned to take concrete steps against drug business in schools.

The court served notices to the respondents to answer in the matter. Director Anti Narcotics Force had also been summoned in person on next hearing along the officials of three ministries.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Police Business Education Drugs Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

ADAFSA emphasises need for livestock breeders to i ..

2 minutes ago

Plan 9 launches ‘Whizkids & Summer Entrepreneurs ..

3 minutes ago

These Indians won over hearts by supporting Pakist ..

7 minutes ago

Devaluation didn’t increase exports but poverty: ..

10 minutes ago

Putin Says Russia Exceeded by 2% Plan for Defense ..

5 seconds ago

Contaminated Druzhba Oil May Be Removed From Belar ..

7 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.