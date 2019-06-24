Islamabad High Court (IHC) summons officials of three ministries in drugs supply case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned joint secretaries of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education and directed them to appear in person on next hearing to answer in a petition regarding drug supply in educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday summoned joint secretaries of Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Health and Ministry of education and directed them to appear in person on next hearing to answer in a petition regarding drug supply in educational institutions.

Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that drugs addiction was a curse in the society. It was unfortunate that it could not be identified yet that where the ice heroine was being prepared.

The court expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of law enforcement agencies and observed that the accused were used be arrested on recovery of drugs but unfortunately it could not be find that where it was being prepared.

Petitioner's counsel, Kashif Malik Advocate pleaded that the drug report of United Nation had declared alarming situation in Federal capital Islamabad. He claimed that three police officials were also involved in such business.

He prayed the court to issue directives to the authorities concerned to take concrete steps against drug business in schools.

The court served notices to the respondents to answer in the matter. Director Anti Narcotics Force had also been summoned in person on next hearing along the officials of three ministries.