Islamabad High Court (IHC) Summons Secretary Environment In Billion Tree Project Appointments Case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Environment, for submitting his response in a petition filed against the appointments in ten billion tree project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned the Federal Secretary, Ministry of Environment, for submitting his response in a petition filed against the appointments in ten billion tree project.

The case, filed in the court of Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz, also directed him to produce complete record along with the merit list for such appointments.

The petitioner, Amir Sattar, in his plea, leveled allegations that merit was not observed in recruitment process neglecting eligible candidates.

He pleaded before the court that irrelevant degree holders were appointed at technical seats.

He prayed that an order might be passed ensuring merit in such appointments.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 2.

