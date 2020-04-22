UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Suspends Climate Ministry's Show Cause Notice Served To IWMB Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 05:09 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends climate ministry's show cause notice served to IWMB chairman

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday suspended a show cause notice issued by Ministry of Climate Change to the chairman of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) on taking charge of Muragzar Zoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday suspended a show cause notice issued by Ministry of Climate Change to the chairman of Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on taking charge of Muragzar Zoo.

The court directed the ministry to submit a written reply till Friday and to explain that under which law the notice had been served to the IWMB chairman.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition moved by the IWMB chairman Aneesur Rehman regarding the matter.

During the course of proceeding, the court noted that the IWMB chairman had taken the responsibility of Muragzar Zoo in the presence of climate change ministry secretary.

The court sought reply from the ministry and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that IWMB chairman had been served show cause notice in which the ministry had stated that his statement in court pertaining to the control of zoo had caused disrespect to the senior officers. Aneesur Rehman was also alleged for interfering into the affairs of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad May Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Factory sealed for ignoring corona preventive SOPs ..

31 seconds ago

Russia to Increase Artificial Lung Ventilators Pro ..

32 seconds ago

UK inflation slows on oil price crash, coronavirus ..

33 seconds ago

2 men held with liquor in Bahawalpur

37 seconds ago

Dubai Sports Council announces virtual sports even ..

10 minutes ago

Moin Akhtar: A legend of Pakistan’s Showbiz indu ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.