ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday suspended a show cause notice issued by Ministry of Climate Change to the chairman of Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) on taking charge of Muragzar Zoo.

The court directed the ministry to submit a written reply till Friday and to explain that under which law the notice had been served to the IWMB chairman.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition moved by the IWMB chairman Aneesur Rehman regarding the matter.

During the course of proceeding, the court noted that the IWMB chairman had taken the responsibility of Muragzar Zoo in the presence of climate change ministry secretary.

The court sought reply from the ministry and adjourned hearing of the case.

It may be mentioned here that IWMB chairman had been served show cause notice in which the ministry had stated that his statement in court pertaining to the control of zoo had caused disrespect to the senior officers. Aneesur Rehman was also alleged for interfering into the affairs of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI).