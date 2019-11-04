Islamabad High Court (IHC) suspends notification regarding appointment of two ECP members

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification of appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) till the next hearing and termed the matter should be solved in Parliament

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday suspended the notification of appointment of two new members of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) till the next hearing and termed the matter should be solved in Parliament.

IHC's Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that this matter pertained to the Parliament and it should be addressed in the House.

He remarked that the court had full confidence on Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate in this regard.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition filed through Jahangir Jadoon Advocate, challenging the appointment of two members of ECP.

During course of proceeding, the IHC Chief Justice observed that the supremacy of Parliament was more important for the courts.

The elected members should resolve such issues at their own, he added.

The representative of Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate pleaded that three meeting had been conducted on the matter but it couldn't be resolved so far due to current demonstration in the Federal Capital.

To a query of bench, he prayed the court to grant four weeks more time to the Speaker and Chairman Senate to find a solution of the issue.

The IHC Chief Justice remarked that the retirement of chairman ECP was also not far-off, adding the ECP had become dysfunctional.

The court directed to resolve the matter before December 7, andapprise the bench at that date. The hearing of the case was thenadjourned till December 5.