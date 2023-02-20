UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court (IHC) To Take Up Imran's Petition Against Addition Of Terrorism Clauses In FIR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 09:08 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) to take up Imran's petition against addition of terrorism clauses in FIR

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed a petition of PTI's chief Imran Khan for hearing tomorrow, seeking to remove terrorism sections from FIR pertaining protests outside of ECP building after decision in toshakhana case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday fixed a petition of PTI's chief Imran Khan for hearing tomorrow, seeking to remove terrorism sections from FIR pertaining protests outside of ECP building after decision in toshakhana case.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri would take up the case for hearing tomorrow along with the objections raised by the registrar office.

The registrar office had raised three objects against the petition including missing of Imran Khan's biometric verification and not attaching of documents of ATC.

The registrar office also said that the case should have been filed before the trial court which was a relevant forum.

The petitioner had prayed the court in his plea to suspend the operation of the FIR till the final judgment of the court. He said that a peaceful protest was right of every citizen.

The petition was moved by Faisal Chaudhry Advocate and Ali Bokhari Advocate on behalf of PTI's chief.

It may be mentioned here that the anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad had dismissed the interim bail of Imran Khan due to his continuous non-appearance in the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Election Commission Of Pakistan May FIR Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social me ..

Teaser of “Heeramandi” stuns fans on social media

6 minutes ago
 Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; ..

Sheraa hosts its first &#039;Community Talk&#039; to foster innovation

11 minutes ago
 AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDE ..

AED 4.5b deals signed on day one of IDEX and NAVDEX 2023

11 minutes ago
 Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of R ..

Khalifa bin Tahnoun receives Defence Minister of Republic of Korea

11 minutes ago
 ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

ADGM partners with Zand Bank to support SMEs

11 minutes ago
 Speakers stress improving industry-academia relati ..

Speakers stress improving industry-academia relations

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.