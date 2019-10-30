UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court (IHC) To View SC's Order, PEIRA's Power Before Deciding School Fee Matter

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:28 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) to view SC's order, PEIRA's power before deciding school fee matter

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 7, on identical petitions regarding increase in fee by private educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 7, on identical petitions regarding increase in fee by private educational institutions.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on miscellaneous petitions of private schools and parents regarding the fee increase.

The private schools had challenged Private education Institutes Regulatory Authority (PEIRA)'s actions against them on fee increase.

During the course of proceeding, PEIRA's Lawyer Rashid Haneef pleaded that the organization had apprised all the schools and colleges about the Supreme Court's orders regarding fee increase.

He said currently 325,000 students were studying in educational institutes of Federal capital.

The lawyer said the top court had allowed five percent increase in fees of Sindh province's schools and eight percent in Punjab in its verdict. The fees should be increased in accordance of the top court orders, he said.

Justice Farooq said the court had to view the Supreme Court's detailed order and PEIRA powers in this matter.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Supreme Court Education Punjab Rashid November Islamabad High Court All Top Court

Recent Stories

LHC restrains PEMRA from taking adverse action aga ..

8 minutes ago

DC directs millers to display rates of flour sack

57 seconds ago

'New 500-bed teaching hospital to be constructed i ..

59 seconds ago

EDA delivers UAE’s message of tolerance to top i ..

14 minutes ago

General Electric shares rise as it lifts some 2019 ..

8 minutes ago

JUI-F's Azadi March continues its journey towards ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.