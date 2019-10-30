Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 7, on identical petitions regarding increase in fee by private educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday adjourned hearing till November 7, on identical petitions regarding increase in fee by private educational institutions.

Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing on miscellaneous petitions of private schools and parents regarding the fee increase.

The private schools had challenged Private education Institutes Regulatory Authority (PEIRA)'s actions against them on fee increase.

During the course of proceeding, PEIRA's Lawyer Rashid Haneef pleaded that the organization had apprised all the schools and colleges about the Supreme Court's orders regarding fee increase.

He said currently 325,000 students were studying in educational institutes of Federal capital.

The lawyer said the top court had allowed five percent increase in fees of Sindh province's schools and eight percent in Punjab in its verdict. The fees should be increased in accordance of the top court orders, he said.

Justice Farooq said the court had to view the Supreme Court's detailed order and PEIRA powers in this matter.

Later, the court adjourned hearing of the case.