Islamabad High Court (IHC) Upholds Ibrar-ul-Haq Appointment As Chairman PRCS

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 26th December 2019 | 04:14 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) upholds Ibrar-ul-Haq appointment as chairman PRCS

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday announced its verdict, in a petition filed against the appointment of Ibrar-ul-Haq as chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and termed the appointment as legal and made after adopting thorough procedure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday announced its verdict, in a petition filed against the appointment of Ibrar-ul-Haq as chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) and termed the appointment as legal and made after adopting thorough procedure.

Chief Justice IHC Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict against the petition filed by former acting chairman PRCS Saeed Ilahi against the eminent singer and PTI leader Ibrar-ul-Haq challenging his appointment as Chairman PRCS.

The court in the previous hearing had suspended the Ibrar's appointment orders and issued a stay order in the matter.

The Federal government submitted its reply in the matter.

During the proceedings Dr Saeed Ilahi contended before the court that his appointment was made for three years which would end on March 9, 2020 and claimed that Ibrar's appointment was made violating the legal procedure.

Additional Attorney General Tariuq Khokhar pleaded the court that rules for appointment of chairman PRCS had already been modified by the government.

Justice Athar Minallah remarked that such appointment was an administrativeissue, to be looked after by the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The court after listening to the parties upheld the appointment of Ibrarul-Haq as chairman PRCS and disposed of the petition.

