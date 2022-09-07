UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Instructs AGP To Contact Commission In Baloch Students' Case

Umer Jamshaid Published September 07, 2022 | 08:42 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to contact the commission's head and members in a case of alleged harassment of Baloch students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday instructed the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) to contact the commission's head and members in a case of alleged harassment of Baloch students.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the Baloch students regarding the matter.

The court expressed displeasure with the ministry of human rights and asked whether they approached the victim students and whether there was anything important than the students of a whole province who had filed this complaint, chief justice said.

The court said that the students had adopted the stance that they would disappear if they visit their areas. Therefore the court had set up a commission comprising all political parties after a deliberation.

Justice Athar Minallah questioned whether any party had taken this issue seriously. The chairman senate belonged to the same province and this court had appointed him as head of the commission and how many meetings he had held on this matter, he asked.

After this, further hearing of the case was adjourned with above instructions.

