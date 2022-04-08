UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Instructs DAG To Arrange Meeting Of Baloch Students With President

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2022 | 07:47 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the deputy attorney general to arrange a meeting of Baloch students with the President of Pakistan to address their grievances till next date of hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the deputy attorney general to arrange a meeting of Baloch students with the President of Pakistan to address their grievances till next date of hearing.

The court directed the secretary to the President to submit report on next hearing regarding the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition filed by the Baloch students against their alleged harassment. Deputy Attorney General informed the court that the secretary Interior held a meeting with the president and discussed the matter of Baloch students.

The court instructed the deputy attorney general to arrange a meeting of students with the president. The court said that all the reservations of the students should be removed.

The court said that all universities of the country should be stopped from origin profiling of students. The counsel for Qauid e Azam University informed the court that an inquiry committee had been set up regarding the missing student. The committee would conclude its work till coming Monday.

The court instructed the interior ministry to ensure protection of Baloch students and removed their reservations.

