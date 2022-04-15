UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Instructs FIA To Avoid Harassing PTI Workers

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 06:22 PM

Islamabad High Court instructs FIA to avoid harassing PTI workers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for not to harass the social media activists and disposed of the case of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for not to harass the social media activists and disposed of the case of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI challenging FIA actions against its workers.

The court instructed the director anti-cyber crime wing FIA to ensure implementation of law and avoid harassing the people. The court noted that the director was newly posted against the slot and said that it had fully trust on him.

The chief justice said that criticism could be made but provoking anyone shouldn't be allowed.

The court also instructed the director general FIA to appoint a focal person who would coordinate with the petitioner. Faisal Chaudhry Advocate contended that three workers of his client party were lifted from Lahore. The court said it was disposing of the case with the instruction, adding that it didn't want the petitioner have to come court again.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Social Media Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Prime Minister thanks German chancellor for felici ..

Prime Minister thanks German chancellor for felicitation message

25 seconds ago
 Traders set commodities at fire amid sky rocketing ..

Traders set commodities at fire amid sky rocketing goods prices in Ramazan

26 seconds ago
 Bankrupt Sri Lanka rations fuel as crisis worsens

Bankrupt Sri Lanka rations fuel as crisis worsens

27 seconds ago
 PTI's two ex-MNA's granted bail in Sindh House att ..

PTI's two ex-MNA's granted bail in Sindh House attack case

29 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents ..

Islamabad High Court serves notices to respondents in case regarding NA's sessio ..

3 minutes ago
 Additional Commissioner reviews availability of co ..

Additional Commissioner reviews availability of commodities in Ramazan bazaars

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.