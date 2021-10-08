UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Instructs IHRA To Prob Alleged Negligence Of Doctors In Woman Death Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 07:56 PM

Islamabad High Court instructs IHRA to prob alleged negligence of doctors in woman death case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) to probe the matter of doctors negligence of Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital in treatment of a woman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) to probe the matter of doctors negligence of Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital in treatment of a woman.

The court instructed the body to interrogate the matter without taking influence of the observations of this bench.

Justice Baber Sattar heard the case filed by the son of a woman, who died during the medical treatment in the hospital.

Petitioner's lawyer Umer Ijaz Gilani said the hospital administration had shared the medical record on the instructions of this court.

At this, the bench withdrew its show cause notice served to the hospital chief executive officer and instructed the authority to probe the matter.

The court subsequently disposed of the case.

Related Topics

Islamabad Died Women Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Canada employment bounces back to pre-pandemic lev ..

Canada employment bounces back to pre-pandemic levels

1 minute ago
 Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws ..

Moscow Warns EU Against Turning Bloc's Carbon Laws Into 'Climate Protectionism' ..

1 minute ago
 SAPM meets Punjab Chief Minister along with delega ..

SAPM meets Punjab Chief Minister along with delegation, discuss political situat ..

1 minute ago
 Chilean Court Sues President in 'Pandora Dossier' ..

Chilean Court Sues President in 'Pandora Dossier' Case

5 minutes ago
 IMF Extends Debt Service Relief to 24 Low-Income N ..

IMF Extends Debt Service Relief to 24 Low-Income Nations - Fund

5 minutes ago
 Promises made with public being fulfilled: Chief M ..

Promises made with public being fulfilled: Chief Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.