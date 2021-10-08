Islamabad High Court instructs IHRA to prob alleged negligence of doctors in woman death case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday ordered the Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) to probe the matter of doctors negligence of Quaid-e-Azam International Hospital in treatment of a woman.

The court instructed the body to interrogate the matter without taking influence of the observations of this bench.

Justice Baber Sattar heard the case filed by the son of a woman, who died during the medical treatment in the hospital.

Petitioner's lawyer Umer Ijaz Gilani said the hospital administration had shared the medical record on the instructions of this court.

At this, the bench withdrew its show cause notice served to the hospital chief executive officer and instructed the authority to probe the matter.

The court subsequently disposed of the case.