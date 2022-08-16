The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the review petition regarding the further physical remand of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case as admissible and instructed the concerned lower court to decide the matter after rehearing it

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday declared the review petition regarding the further physical remand of PTI's leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case as admissible and instructed the concerned lower court to decide the matter after rehearing it.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeal of prosecution against the decision of a judicial magistrate for rejecting the request of further physical remand of Gill.

Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon, Prosecutor Rizwan Abbasi and others appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the court said that it had to view only the legal points in the case. It refrain the two side lawyers for giving political arguments.

The court remarked that high court could not grant a physical remand as it was the authority of the trial court.

The court also did not want to interfere in investigation process and suspend any order into the matter. Justice Farooq observed that this court was just viewing the merits of the order of judicial magistrate.

The court instructed the lawyers to give arguments on maintainability of the review petition.

Gill's lawyer Shoaib Shaheen adopted the stance that there was nothing in the script as per the sections applied in FIR.

He gave references to the top court and said that the concerned institution now itself used to file complaints on statements against it.

The court earlier reserved its judgment and later accepted the petition filed by Advocate General Islamabad.

The court instructed the session court to rehear the matter of physical remand and decide it on the same day.

It said that the review plea of Advocate General Islamabad would be considered as pending with the session court. It may be mentioned here that a session court had rejected the review plea of prosecution with regard of physical remand of Shahbaz Gill.

Meanwhile, the same court also served notices to respondents including IGP, SSP, SHO Kohsar Police on plea seeking termination of FIR against Gill and adjourned the case till next week.