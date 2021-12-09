UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Instructs PG NAB To View Appeals Against Zardari's Acquittal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 07:12 PM

Islamabad High Court instructs PG NAB to view appeals against Zardari's acquittal

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed Prosecutor General NAB to view his department's appeals against the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Ursus tractors and ARY Gold references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday instructed Prosecutor General NAB to view his department's appeals against the acquittal of former president Asif Ali Zardari in Ursus tractors and ARY Gold references.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the appeals of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the acquittal of ex-president.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Prosecutor General NAB Jahanzeb Bharwana argued that NAB had filed four appeals against the acquittal of Zardari in graft references.

He contended that accountability court decided the matter despite the original documents and reference filed was missing. The original record and the statements of witnesses also went missing, he said.

Justice Farooq remarked that NAB's appeals were pending with this court since 2014 and it had passed seven years. Chief Justice remarked that why the NAB shouldn't be set responsible as it had wasted court's time.

Justice Farooq noted that the NAB had told the accountability court that it would argue on the available documents. The chief justice remarked that where was written in NAB ordinance that the department would be responsible if a false reference was moved.

The prosecutor requested the court to dispose of these appeals or adjourned hearing on them till the record was recovered. The court instructed the Prosecutor General NAB to view the matter and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari National Accountability Bureau Gold Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding f ..

ENOC signs MoU with Quantafuel and Dubal Holding for plastic-to-liquid plants

15 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi attends opening of UoS 3rd Strategy Conference

15 minutes ago
 Seminar organized at ARL to create awareness about ..

Seminar organized at ARL to create awareness about smog

34 seconds ago
 Marriage hall sealed, nine fined over marriage act ..

Marriage hall sealed, nine fined over marriage act violations

36 seconds ago
 India turns Kashmir valley into hell: Mashaal Mali ..

India turns Kashmir valley into hell: Mashaal Malik

38 seconds ago
 AC Kahuta imposes fines on profiteers for overchar ..

AC Kahuta imposes fines on profiteers for overcharging

39 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.