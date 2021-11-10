UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Instructs PMC To Give Arguments In MDCAT Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 07:26 PM

Islamabad High Court instructs PMC to give arguments in MDCAT case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to present arguments on November 22 in a petition challenging national Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) and examination regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to present arguments on November 22 in a petition challenging national Medical and Dental Colleges Admission Test (MDCAT) and examination regulations.

A single member bench of IHC comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC heard the petition filed by the MDCAT students against test results.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer argued that the students who studied abroad would be considered foreign degree holders. This rule was also for MDCAT, PMDC, BDS and MBBS as well, he added.

The court asked whether there was any quota for overseas Pakistanis to this the lawyer answered in yes.

The court asked the lawyer if he was overseas Pakistani then he also had to appear in MDCAT test for medical admission.

The lawyer said thousands of students wanted to appear in MDCAT but they were not being provided opportunity.

The PMC's lawyer said soon arrangements would be made in Pakistan embassies abroad for overseas Pakistanis.

The petitioners' counsel said that the test was taken in a marquee in Islamabad and results were received after two hours through E-mails.

he PMC had not denied these results in its answer, he added.

The court sought arguments from PMC and adjourned the case till November 22.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad November Islamabad High Court Pakistan Medical And Dental Council From Court

Recent Stories

Biden to Host Canadian, Mexican Leaders on Novembe ..

Biden to Host Canadian, Mexican Leaders on November 18 in Washington - White Hou ..

2 minutes ago
 Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from ..

Luxor Festival of Arabic Poetry to take place from 15-18 November

13 minutes ago
 Commissioner directs for vacation of beggars' cabi ..

Commissioner directs for vacation of beggars' cabins in 24 hours

2 minutes ago
 Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in ..

Workshop on 'Role and Responsibilities of Media in Measles and Rubella campaign' ..

2 minutes ago
 Makei Denies Allegations of Russia's Involvement i ..

Makei Denies Allegations of Russia's Involvement in Belarus-EU Border Crisis

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister meets with Chairman Senate, Senator ..

Prime Minister meets with Chairman Senate, Senators

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.