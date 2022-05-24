Islamabad High Court instructs police to assist Sheikh Rasheed for reaching court

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday instructed the Islamabad police to facilitate the former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed for approaching the court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Awami Muslim League (AML)'s Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s lawmaker Sheikh Rashid Shafiq against their alleged harassment.

The petitioners had named secretary interior, Federal Investigation Agency, IGP and Chief Commissioner ICT as respondents in their case.

The petitioners adopted the stance that they were being harassed by the police, adding that peaceful protest was the right of every citizen.

The court adjourned the hearing till tomorrow with above instructions.