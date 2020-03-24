Islamabad High Court issue notices to parties allegedly causing disruption in news broadcasting

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Federal government, Chairman PEMRA and cable operators in a plea seeking response against cable operators responsible for a private new channel closure and disruption in broadcasting despite court orders.

The petition was taken up by the Chief Justice IHC, justice Athar Manullah filed by Independent Media Corporation.

Amir Abdullah Abbasi advocate appeared before the court on behalf of applicant.

Justice Athar Manullah said the court had already issued an order in this regard against which the petitioner's counsel responded that "the channel has been restored but we have another request that action should be taken against those who werecausing disruption in broadcasting."The court issued notices to parties in the matter and adjourned the hearing.