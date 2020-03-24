UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Issue Notices To Parties Allegedly Causing Disruption In News Broadcasting

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 06:48 PM

Islamabad High Court issue notices to parties allegedly causing disruption in news broadcasting

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to federal government, Chairman PEMRA and cable operators in a plea seeking response against cable operators responsible for a private new channel closure and disruption in broadcasting despite court orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to Federal government, Chairman PEMRA and cable operators in a plea seeking response against cable operators responsible for a private new channel closure and disruption in broadcasting despite court orders.

The petition was taken up by the Chief Justice IHC, justice Athar Manullah filed by Independent Media Corporation.

Amir Abdullah Abbasi advocate appeared before the court on behalf of applicant.

Justice Athar Manullah said the court had already issued an order in this regard against which the petitioner's counsel responded that "the channel has been restored but we have another request that action should be taken against those who werecausing disruption in broadcasting."The court issued notices to parties in the matter and adjourned the hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad High Court Media Government Court

Recent Stories

Maria B’s husband arrested after he was tested p ..

6 minutes ago

Nigerian President's Chief of Staff Tests Positive ..

2 minutes ago

Olympic Flame to Remain in Japan Despite Games Pos ..

2 minutes ago

Pilgrims lodged at quarantine centre in large numb ..

2 minutes ago

More than 200,000 declared coronavirus cases in Eu ..

2 minutes ago

Jordan arrests over 1,600 for breaking virus curfe ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.