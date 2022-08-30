Islamabad High Court issues circular regarding arrangements during hearing against Imran Khan

UrduPoint.com

The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued a code of conduct in the line of arrangements during the contempt of court proceeding against PTI Chief Imran Khan on August 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday issued a code of conduct in the line of arrangements during the contempt of court proceeding against PTI Chief Imran Khan on August 31.

The circular said that the entry into courtroom No.1 would be conditional on passes issued by the registrar's office.

Only the fifteen journalists covering the court proceeding and five lawyers from the district bar and high court bar association would be allowed to enter.

The office asked Imran Khan's legal team, lawyer bodies, attorney general office and advocate general office to submit a Names list this day after which the passes would be issued.

It also instructed the ICT administration and police to arrange security measures for maintaining peace on the occasion.

It may be mentioned here that a five-member larger bench would take up the case tomorrow against Imran Khan for a hearing at 2:30 pm.

