Islamabad High Court issues contempt notice to officials for non-compliance of axle load limit

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued contempt of court notice to the Secretary Communication, Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) and Inspector General Motorways Police in a case of excess of axle load limit on National Highways

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued contempt of court notice to the Secretary Communication, Chairman National Highways Authority (NHA) and Inspector General Motorways Police in a case of excess of axle load limit on National Highways.

While hearing the petition filed by the applicant Khalid Mehmood Ranjha through his lawyers Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and Umer Gillani Advocate, Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb of IHC directed the officials concerned to submit a reply and explain why the court's decision about axel load limit on National Highways and Motorway was not implemented.

The petitioner Counsels while arguing before the Court today, said that the court had earlier ordered the implementation of the National Highway and Safety Ordinance,2000 but the authorities concerned failed to execute it. They also presented the receipts of excess load before the court and seek implementation of the Court orders.

The Court after hearing the arguments, adjourned the hearing for two weeks and ordered the officials to submit their reply on the next hearing.