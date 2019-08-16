UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Issues Contempt Of Court Notice To MCI

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 16th August 2019 | 09:33 PM

Islamabad High Court has issued a notice of contempt of court to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) on showing the apathetic attitude of to handover Islamabad Zoo's management to the Ministry of Climate Change on Friday

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court, Athar Minallah questioned that why the management of zoo not handed over to the Climate Change Ministry despite the verdict of Islamabad High Court.Islamabad High Court (IHC) also summoned Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat on the next hearing on August 29.Court remarked that wildlife kept at the zoo is already not in sound condition and requires immediate attention; the conduct of MCI officials was deplorable in this regard as they were putting the precious animal species into perils.An injured bear belonging to rare species is in very critical situation, and the MCI management heeds no attention.

