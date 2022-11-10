UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Issues Detailed Verdict On Petition Filed For Disqualification Of Former Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 10, 2022 | 10:30 PM

Islamabad High Court issues detailed verdict on petition filed for disqualification of former Prime Minister

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a detailed decision to reject a petition filed for the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a detailed decision to reject a petition filed for the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb had reserved the verdict. A citizen Hafiz Ehtesham approached the high court for the disqualification of Imran Khan in the Terrian White case.

On January 21, 2019, the court rejected Imran Khan's disqualification petition.

The court in its detailed decision stated that the disqualification was sought on the charge related to Imran Khan's private life. In this case, the issue of fundamental rights of a girl child was also connected and there was a fear that the rights of the girl child would be affected by using the authority of the court in this case, it added.

The order further stated that Imran Khan was elected from five Constituencies in 2018 elections.

