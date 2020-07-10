Islamabad High Court issues duty roster for summer vocations

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a duty roster for its judges during the summer vocations from July 13 to 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a duty roster for its judges during the summer vocations from July 13 to 17.

According to the duty roster issued by the registrar office, seven single member benches while three division benches would hear the important cases during the vocations.

The first division bench comprises of Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ghulam Ahmed Qambrani, second would comprise Justice Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzen while Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran would be part of the third bench.