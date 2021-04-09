Islamabad High Court issues new courts timing for Ramazan

The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued new courts timing during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2021 ) :The registrar office of Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued new courts timing during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the notification issued by the registrar office, the courts timing would start from 9:30 am and end at 1:30pm from the days of Monday to Thursday while the offices would remain open till 2:30pm.

However, the courts would hear cases from 9am to 12:30pm on Friday.

The district courts of East and West of Islamabad would hear cases from 9:00am to 2:30pm from Monday to Friday.