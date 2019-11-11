Islamabad High Court issues notice to Ghulam Sarwar

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan to appear in person for allegedly linking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail to a deal

IHC Chief Justice Athir Minallah also directed the Pakistan Electronic Medial Regulatory Authority and the private channel 'Hum' to submit recording of the programme referred to in the petition filed by Khalid Mehmood Khan Advocate along with its transcript before November 14.

The court, in its order, stated,"It is alleged that Ghulam Sarwar Khan has made public statements whereby impression was given that the medical reports submitted by the medical board constituted by the Government of Punjab, which also included medical specialists from institutions controlled by the Federal Government, were manipulated.

" The IHC observed that such statements by the federal cabinet members, prima facie, were tantamount to prejudicing the proceedings pending before the court.

It added,"It is the duty of the courts to safeguard the sanctity of judicial proceedings and right to a fair trial of every litigant regardless of the nature of crime."Subsequently the court while issuing the notice to Ghulam Sarwar, directed him to appear in person and explain as to why show cause notice may not be issued for criminal contempt under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 on November 14.