UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Issues Notice To Ghulam Sarwar

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 10:39 PM

Islamabad High Court issues notice to Ghulam Sarwar

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan to appear in person for allegedly linking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail to a deal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a notice to Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan to appear in person for allegedly linking former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's bail to a deal.

IHC Chief Justice Athir Minallah also directed the Pakistan Electronic Medial Regulatory Authority and the private channel 'Hum' to submit recording of the programme referred to in the petition filed by Khalid Mehmood Khan Advocate along with its transcript before November 14.

The court, in its order, stated,"It is alleged that Ghulam Sarwar Khan has made public statements whereby impression was given that the medical reports submitted by the medical board constituted by the Government of Punjab, which also included medical specialists from institutions controlled by the Federal Government, were manipulated.

" The IHC observed that such statements by the federal cabinet members, prima facie, were tantamount to prejudicing the proceedings pending before the court.

It added,"It is the duty of the courts to safeguard the sanctity of judicial proceedings and right to a fair trial of every litigant regardless of the nature of crime."Subsequently the court while issuing the notice to Ghulam Sarwar, directed him to appear in person and explain as to why show cause notice may not be issued for criminal contempt under the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 on November 14.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Government Of Punjab May November Criminals Islamabad High Court From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Speaker National Assembly directs ministries to re ..

2 minutes ago

Speaker emphasizes need to polish youth technical ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan can earn huge foreign exchange from touri ..

2 minutes ago

Govt provides best medical facilities to Nawaz Sha ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices to respondents over a ..

9 minutes ago

Rickshaw driver dies in Khuzdar road mishap

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.