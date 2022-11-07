Islamabad High Court issues notice to MNA Shazia Sobia over petition challenging PNC presidency

The Islamabad High Court on Monday issued a notice to the secretary of Parliamentary Affairs and sought a response to the petition against the appointment of the newly elected president of Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) Dr. Shazia Sobia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court on Monday issued a notice to the secretary of Parliamentary Affairs and sought a response to the petition against the appointment of the newly elected president of Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) Dr. Shazia Sobia.

The court of Justice Saman Rifat Amitaz heard the case filed by Muzammil Yasin.

During the hearing, Advocate Muhammad Tayyab appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner and pleaded to suspend the notification dated September, 20, for the appointment of the president of the Pakistan Nursing Council.

The petitioner contended that Shazia Sobia was also the Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Health and asked "how can she hold two positions".

He pleaded to the court to bar the newly elected president from using public office.

"The newly elected president is a member of the National Assembly from the province of Sindh on the reserved seat for women," he added.

He said that the appointment of Dr. Shazia Sobia as the president was "illegal and unconstitutional".

The court adjourned the hearing by issuing a notice to the Secretary of Parliamentary Affairs.