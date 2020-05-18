Islamabad High Court issues notice to PMDC in petition filed against less seats allocation

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued notice to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) seeking response in a petition filed against less allocation of seats to a private medical college (Azra Naheed Dental College).

The court of Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb listened to the petition.

The petitioner's counsel Munawar Iqbal Dagal appeared before the court and pleaded that the college was earlier notified for 50 seats quota while just 24 seats were approved so far.

He pleaded that when contacted in this regard the ministry of health clarified its stance that PMDC held such seats.

The court pointed out that such petition should have been filed in Lahore instead of IHC against which the lawyer responded that a similar nature petition was pending in IHC in which the court has issued notice to PMDC.

He prayed the court to attach this petition with such petition.

The court issued notice to PMDC for reply and adjourned the hearing of the case till May 20.