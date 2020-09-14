Islamabad High Court issues notice to PPRA seeking details of new inductions

Islamabad High Court on Monday issued notice to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) seeking details of new inductions against rules and regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court on Monday issued notice to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) seeking details of new inductions against rules and regulations.

Such petition has bee filed by Advocate Kashif Ali Malik on behalf of Mushtaq Ahmed before the court of Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani.

The federation, Chairman PPRA and Secretary Establishment have been made parties against induction of 35 persons without any advertisement and by neglecting rules and regulations.

It has been appealed to declare these appointments null and void. The Court issued notice to PPRA and adjourned the hearing till November 25.