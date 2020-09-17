UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Issues Notices In Missing Person Case

Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:51 PM

Islamabad High Court issues notices in missing person case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the respondents in the case against a missing citizen

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the respondents in the case against a missing citizen.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition of Mahira Sajid, the wife of missing information technology expert Sajid Mehmood.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner's lawyer Haider Imtiaz informed the court that none of its directions had been followed yet by the authority concerned.

To a court's query, he said an intra-court appeal had been moved against the judgment but the division bench had not suspended it.

The court served notices to respondents, including the Secretary Interior, seeking their comments till October 1.

