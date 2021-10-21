UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Issues Notices In Petition About NAB Ordinance

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 09:28 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) in next hearing on a petition about National Accountability (Amendment), 2021

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) in next hearing on a petition about National Accountability (Amendment), 2021.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a citizen Latif Qureshi through his lawyer G.

M Chaudhary Advocate.

The petitioner adopted the stance that the section 4 of NAB Ordinance has been amended and read out the amended part of the Ordinance before court.

The court served notices to respondents and adjourned hearing of the case till next date.

