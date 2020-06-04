The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the federation on a contempt of court plea filed by Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued notices to the federation on a contempt of court plea filed by Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the petition filed by Anser Aziz, alleging that he was restored by the IHC by suspending the notification of Local Government Commission (LGC) in that regard, but the LGC was again attempting to remove him from the post, and pleaded the court to initiate the contempt of court proceedings against the respondents. Upon this, the court issued notices to Ali Nawaz and others for June 5.