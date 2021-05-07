Islamabad High Court issues notices to PMC on another plea against student admissions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) an other identical petition challenging the process of re-admissions of students in private medical colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) an other identical petition challenging the process of re-admissions of students in private medical colleges.

The court also stopped the PMC to take any action against the current admitted medical students till next date and however, allowed it to continue its admission process.

Justice Aamir Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the medical students of a private medical college of Lahore challenging the re-admission process by the PMC.

It may be mentioned here that PMC had restarted a process of admissions in private medical colleges after irregularities were found in previous inductions.

The PMC had sought applications again from the students across the country. The students of medical colleges had challenged the PMC decision before IHC.