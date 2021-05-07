UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Issues Notices To PMC On Another Plea Against Student Admissions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:35 PM

Islamabad High Court issues notices to PMC on another plea against student admissions

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) an other identical petition challenging the process of re-admissions of students in private medical colleges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) an other identical petition challenging the process of re-admissions of students in private medical colleges.

The court also stopped the PMC to take any action against the current admitted medical students till next date and however, allowed it to continue its admission process.

Justice Aamir Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by the medical students of a private medical college of Lahore challenging the re-admission process by the PMC.

It may be mentioned here that PMC had restarted a process of admissions in private medical colleges after irregularities were found in previous inductions.

The PMC had sought applications again from the students across the country. The students of medical colleges had challenged the PMC decision before IHC.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore May Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.