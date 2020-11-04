UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Issues Notices To Respondents In Plots Allotment Case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to respondents in a case against allotment of plots to BPS-22 officers during 2006-2008

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued notices to respondents in a case against allotment of plots to BPS-22 officers during 2006-2008.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the petition filed by the Jurist Foundation through Advocate Hanif Rahi.

The petitioner adopted the stance that some 613 plots having market value of over Rs 30 million each, were allotted to senior bureaucrats during 2006 to 2008. It urged the court to seek the details of allotees and minutes of the meetings held for plots' allotment from the Ministry of Housing.

The Juirst Foundation also prayed the court to cancel the allotment of plots made during 2007-8, and order sale of the plots of those allottees, who had died, as per market value.

The petitioner also pleaded the court to direct the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for filing a reference against the responsible on violations of rules in the allotment of plots.

The court served notices to the Ministry of Housing and Works, Federal Government Employees Housing Authority (FGEHA), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Establishment Division and other respondents to seek their comments.

