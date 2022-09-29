UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Issues Short Order In Avenfield Reference Appeals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 29, 2022 | 07:08 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued a two-page written order regarding acceptance of the appeals filed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz's (PML-N) Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (retd) Muhammad Safdar in Avenfield property reference

The short order stated that the instant appeals are allowed and the judgment dated 06-07-2018 is set aside to the extent of appellants, namely Maryam Safdar and Capt. (R) Muhammad Safdar.

It said the conviction awarded is set aside and appellants are acquitted of the charges against them in reference No.20/2017. The reason of this to be recorded later.

