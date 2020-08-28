Islamabad High Court issues written order in ephedrine quota case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued written order on appeals filed by former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's son Ali Mossa Gilani and Pakistan Peoples Party leader Makhdoom Shahabuddinin seeking abrogation of anti-narcotics law sections from the ephedrine quota case against them

The court dismissed the appeals of accused and ordered the relevant court to continue trial against them.

The decision said it was the trial court who was authorized to decide that whether it was narcotics related case or not.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiynai and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran issued 14 pages judgment on the appeal of accused.

The court directed the trial court to record all evidence from the prosecution and then decide the Section 9C in the case.

The court, subsequently, dismissed the appeals of accused.