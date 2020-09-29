UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Issues Written Order In SECP Data Leak Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 07:49 PM

Islamabad High Court issues written order in SECP data leak case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order in a case pertaining to inquiry against Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) official Arslan Zafar for leaking official data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order in a case pertaining to inquiry against Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) official Arslan Zafar for leaking official data.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that apparently the SECP had taken action related to the data leak which was already supposed to be made public. The data of such shareholding companies' was leaked which was associated with interests of a public officer holder.

The SECP lawyer said the company concerned had not submitted any complain to the department regarding the data leak.

The court order stated that the SECP had to satisfy the bench that how this public data was a secret document. The bench also directed the department to produce its record pertaining to previous actions in line of data leakage.

The court stopped the SECP to take any action till October 12, in line of inquiry report and also directed the petitioner to submit answer of department's show cause notice and shared copy with the bench.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Exchange Arslan Company October Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed inaugurates digital platform for ..

51 minutes ago

Three die, 15 injure as bus falls into ditch

2 minutes ago

9 killed in separate incidents

2 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of ..

1 hour ago

Buzdar, Pervaiz Elahi vow to foil every conspiracy ..

2 minutes ago

Court seeks arguments in acquittal plea of accused ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.