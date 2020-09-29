Islamabad High Court issues written order in SECP data leak case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order in a case pertaining to inquiry against Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) official Arslan Zafar for leaking official data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order in a case pertaining to inquiry against Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan's (SECP) official Arslan Zafar for leaking official data.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that apparently the SECP had taken action related to the data leak which was already supposed to be made public. The data of such shareholding companies' was leaked which was associated with interests of a public officer holder.

The SECP lawyer said the company concerned had not submitted any complain to the department regarding the data leak.

The court order stated that the SECP had to satisfy the bench that how this public data was a secret document. The bench also directed the department to produce its record pertaining to previous actions in line of data leakage.

The court stopped the SECP to take any action till October 12, in line of inquiry report and also directed the petitioner to submit answer of department's show cause notice and shared copy with the bench.