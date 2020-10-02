UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Issues Written Order In Muragzar Zoo's Animals Shifting Case

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 07:21 PM

Islamabad High Court issues written order in Muragzar Zoo's animals shifting case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order in a case pertaining to the shifting of Muragzar Zoo Islamabad's animals to sanctuaries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued a written order in a case pertaining to the shifting of Muragzar Zoo Islamabad's animals to sanctuaries.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a written judgment which ordered the government to complete all arrangements for the shifting of Kavan elephant and bears abroad so that they could enjoy the natural environment.

The order stated that there was no appropriate sanctuary in Pakistan to shift the Himalayan brown bear, even the Punjab government was also not ready to take the responsibility of those animals.

The decision further said the animal had faced a lot of miseries during their exhibition in zoo, adding it was violation of the law to keep the animals in unnatural environment.

The Islamabad Wildlife Management board chairman had informed the court that all arrangements were being made to shift Kavan to Cambodia in compliance of court orders. However, the deputy director of the climate change ministry adopted the stance that no objection certificates would be issued within three weeks pertaining to shifting of animals.

The decision stated that it had been very sad that the animals were ignored in the past and their miseries were increased.

