Islamabad High Court Issues Written Order In NBP President's Appointment Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 09:02 PM

Islamabad High Court issues written order in NBP president's appointment case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order in the petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)'s President Arif Usmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued a written order in the petition challenging the appointment of National Bank of Pakistan (NBP)'s President Arif Usmani.

The written order was issued by a single member bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, which stated that notices had been served to the respondents including Ministry of Finance, SECP, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), President NBP, NAB, FIA and others to submit their reply.

The court asked all the respondents to submit their comments on this important issue before next date of hearing.

The registrar officer had been directed to send notices to respondents through special messenger.

The court also summoned record pertaining to the appointment of president NBP.

The hearing of the case was adjourned till February 17.

