Islamabad High Court Issues Written Order In Qaim Ali Shah Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:01 PM

Islamabad High Court issues written order in Qaim Ali Shah case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued written order regarding the interim bail of former chief minister Sindh Qaim Ali Shah in case pertaining to Pakistan Steel Mills' land.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Babar Sattar issued the two pages written order.

The court had stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Qaim Ali Shah till June 8, and also sought comments from the Bureau against the bail case.

The court also directed Qaim Ali Shah to join the investigation of NAB pertaining to the matter. The order said that the petitioner's counsel had adopted the stance that the NAB call up notice was based on dishonesty and there was a chance of his client's arrest on appearance.

The court directed the petitioner to submit surety bonds worth Rs 200,000 and also ensure his attendance on next hearing.

