Islamabad High Court Issues Written Order In DG IB Appointment Case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued a written order regarding dismissal of a petition against the appointment of Director General Intelligence Bureau (IB) Dr. Suleman.

The court stated that it was the authority of Prime Minister to appoint DG IB under the law. The Prime Minister was an elected chief executive of the country who was answerable to public.

The order said that the interference of IHC in the matter could have effects on governance and the country.

The constitution stopped the courts from interfering into the powers of executive.

It further said the IHC respected the decision of executive for appointment on the key post.

The decision noted that the petitioner had been terminated from IB and his case was not maintainable.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the written order on the petition regarding above matter.

