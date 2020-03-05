Islamabad High Court issues written order in PTI MNAs eligibility case

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued a written order pertaining to dismissal of miscellaneous petition challenging the eligibility of three women lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued a written order pertaining to dismissal of miscellaneous petition challenging the eligibility of three women lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

The order said the petitions against the qualification of three lawmakers from the ruling party Kanwal Shazub, Malaeka Bokhari and Tashfeen Safdar were against the merit. It declared that the three MNAs were eligible to become the member the Parliament.

The 23 pages judgment was written by IHC's Justice Aamer Farooq, who heard the petitions moved by the Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PMl-N)'s women parliamentarians Begum Tahira Aurangzeb and Shaistan Perviaz.

The court declared that the three MNAs could not be disqualified under Article 63(1)c of the Constitution.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioners had alleged the three lawmakers to hide their personal information regarding dual nationality and others in their nomination papers submitted to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). However, the petitioners could not prove their allegations before the court.